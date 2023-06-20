Wicked Films to Be Released Thanksgiving 2024 and 2025

The films, originally slated for Christmas, advance their release by a month.

Jon M. Chu, director of the two upcoming Wicked films, announced via Twitter a change of release date for the second installment of the two-part project.

Wicked Part Two moving up a month to Nov 26 2025!!! — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 20, 2023

Both films are now slated for Thanksgiving releases, with Part One scheduled for November 27, 2024 and Part Two slated for November 26, 2025. Universal Pictures originally planned their releases for consecutive Christmases (Part One was rescheduled in March).

Now in production, the Wicked films star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, among others.

Now running on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. It is currently the fourth-longest-running production in Broadway history.