Watch Kristin Chenoweth Sing “Caviar Dreams” From Queen of Versailles

Chenoweth will star in the world premiere of The Queen of Versailles in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in July.

On March 9, Kristin Chenoweth gave a concert at NJPAC and during the show, debuted a song from her upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. She invited Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist of The Queen of Versailles and Wicked, to join her onstage and accompany her on the piano. Watch the full video of their performance below.

The pre-Broadway engagement of The Queen of Versailles will run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre July 16-August 18. Chenoweth will play beauty queen, socialite, and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. The cast also includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia Flores, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s 2012 documentary of the same name and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans).

Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade) directs the production, which will also feature choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski.