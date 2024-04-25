Christopher Ryan Grant, Patti Murin to Star in New Musical The Ballad of Johnny and June

Christopher Ryan Grant, Patti Murin, and Van Hughes will star in The Ballad of Johnny and June, a new musical about the relationship between singers Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Written by Robert Cary, directed by Des McAnuff, and featuring songs from the Johnny Cash-June Carter Cash songbook, the musical premieres at La Jolla Playhouse on May 28, with the run scheduled through July 7.

Grant and Murin will play Johnny and June, with Hughes as John Carter Cash. Rounding out the cast are Maddie Shea Baldwin, Paula Leggett Chase, Drew Wildman Foster, Gabriella Joy, Bart Matthew Shatto, Correy West, Summer Broyhill, Michael Louis Cusimano, Cody Ingram, and Baily Day Sonner.

The production will have music supervision and orchestrations by Ron Melrose, music direction by Lisa LeMay, choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Robert Brill, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Amanda Zieve, sound by Peter Fitzgerald, projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis, and wigs by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

Songs in the show include “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I’ve Been Everywhere.”