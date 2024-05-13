Stereophonic Named Best Play by New York Drama Critics’ Circle

Members of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle met this evening to determine the recipients of its annual awards, with the top prize of Best Play going to David Adjmi’s Stereophonic.

Stereophonic is also nominated for the Tony for Best Play, as well as 12 other Tony nods, making it the most-nominated play in Tony history. TheaterMania’s review called Stereophonic “deservedly poised to become the big hit of the year.”

The Circle also voted to award Best Musical to the off-Broadway production of Dead Outlaw. Created by the team behind The Band’s Visit, it tells the grisly story of a failed train robber whose corpse became a sideshow attraction for the better part of the 20th century. TheaterMania’s review proclaimed, “This is a true tale so bizarre and perverse, it could only happen (and then be musicalized) in America.” Winning the Best Musical distinction is a major victory for Audible, which started producing off-Broadway less than a decade ago. This is the company’s first full-scale musical.

The group also gave special citations to Heather Christian (composer of Terce and Oratorio for Living Things), the Broadway revivals of Merrily We Roll Along and Purlie Victorious, and to Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders for career achievement.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle was founded in 1935 to determine the best play of the New York theatrical season. It has often provided an alternative to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which this year went to Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust.

The awards will be presented at a small ceremony next Tuesday, May 21.