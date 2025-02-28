Durrell "Tank" Babbs to Join the Broadway Cast of Hell's Kitchen

He will replace Brandon Victor Dixon, who originated the role of Davis and will play his final performance on March 9.

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will make his Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’s Hell’s Kitchen at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre beginning March 11. He will replace Brandon Victor Dixon in the role of Davis.

Dixon originated the role and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. He departs the cast following the performance on Sunday, March 9.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true,” said Tank. “Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way.”

As a songwriter and producer, Tank has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson. His catalog includes eight number one singles, including “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” “See Through Love,” “Before We Get Started,” and “When We.” His acting credits include roles in Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins: Lust, HBO’s Togetherness, and VH-1’s Hit The Floor.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. Moon, who originated and received a Tony Award for their performance as Ali, will play their final performance on Sunday, March 30. Current Ali understudy, Jade Milan, will assume the role through May 25, 2025, with Gianna Harris serving as the Ali alternate. Additional casting for Ali will be announced at a later date.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha,Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Amanda Reid, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and a score by Alicia Keys. The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.