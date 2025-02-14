Two More Hell's Kitchen Originals to Play Final Performances

Two more of Hell’s Kitchen’s original denizens will depart the production at the Shubert Theatre in March.

Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon will play her final performance as Ali on March 30, while Brandon Victor Dixon will say farewell a few weeks earlier on March 9. Full time replacements will be announced in the coming weeks; Ali will be played through May 25 by understudy Jade Milan, with Gianna Harris serving as alternate.

Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and a score by Alicia Keys. The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

The music team includes orchestrators Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangers Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consultant Tom Kitt, and music director Lily Ling.