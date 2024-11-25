Hell's Kitchen Will Launch Tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square

AKW Productions announced that the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen will launch a multi-year North American tour, conducting technical rehearsals and premiering at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall of 2025. Hell’s Kitchen, currently running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Additional engagements for the tour’s first year will be announced in the next several months.

Directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz and the music of 16-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys. The coming-of-age musical is about Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets a neighbor who becomes her mentor and piano teacher.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton. The music team includes orchestrators Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangers Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, and music consultant Tom Kitt.