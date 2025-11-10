Broadway's Leading Ladies Concert to Air on PBS

Filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March, Broadway’s Leading Ladies, a concert celebrating the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future, will air on PBS stations on November 28 (check local listings for showtimes) and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport.

Hosted by Emmy, Tony, and Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), the program pays tribute to the female characters and beloved songs sung by women throughout the decades.

The concert features the American Pops Orchestra, founded in 2015 with a mission to make high-quality art accessible to diverse audiences. Luke Frazier conducts.

The concert performers are Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony winner Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her), Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights), Adrianna Hicks (Six), Tony nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka), Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous), Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), and McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked).

The program also includes a special tribute from A Chorus Line original cast members and Tony Award winners Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, and Priscilla Lopez.

Some of the songs performed include “Hello, Dolly!” sung by Jennifer Holliday, “Vanilla Ice Cream” sung by Judy Kuhn, “Back to Before” sung by Kate Baldwin, and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” sung by Mandy Gonzalez.