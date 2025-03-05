Mandy Gonzalez, Solea Pfeiffer, Amber Iman, and More Join Broadway's Leading Ladies Concert

PBS, in partnership with No Guarantees and Nouveau Productions, has announced more cast members to complete the lineup for the one-night-only concert, Broadway’s Leading Ladies.

This special event, focused on women whose unique contributions have energized and defined the Broadway we know today, will be held on March 10 at Town Hall. The concert will also air nationally on PBS stations later this year on a date to be announced.

Newly announced are Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights) and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous), featuring Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot), Amber Iman (Lempicka) and Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), joining the previously announced LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holliday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, and Jennifer Simard. Original Broadway A Chorus Line cast members Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop, and Priscilla Lopez also join as presenters. Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) will host.

The leading ladies will be joined by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Women’s Health Initiative at the Entertainment Community Fund, founded by cancer survivor and Fund board member Phyllis Newman.