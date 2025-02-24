LaChanze, Jennifer Holliday, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, and More to Star in Broadway's Leading Ladies Concert

The concert will be held on March 10 at New York City’s Town Hall and will be broadcast on PBS.

PBS, in partnership with No Guarantees and Nouveau Productions, announced the cast for the one-night-only concert Broadway’s Leading Ladies on March 10 at Town Hall.

The company includes Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony winner Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Company). Additional casting will be announced soon.

The artists will be accompanied by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Women’s Health Initiative at the Entertainment Community Fund, founded by cancer survivor and Fund board member Phyllis Newman.

Broadway’s Leading Ladies will air nationally on PBS stations in 2025 at a date to be announced.