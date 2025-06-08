See the full list of recipients here!

The 2025 Tony Award winners are announced tonight, June 8, recognizing a season that began last June with the revival of Samm-Art Williams’s Home and concluded with the double-opening of Dead Outlaw and Real Women Have Curves.

The complete list of recipients is below, with winners bolded and asterisked. We will be updating this list through the night.



Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

* Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

* Purpose

Best Revival of a Play

* Eureka Day

Romeo and Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

* Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

* Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

* Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

* Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villian

* Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

* Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

* Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

* Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

* Kara Young, Purpose

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

* Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

* Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

* Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

* Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

* Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

* Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

* Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor Is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

* Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

* Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

* Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

* Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

* Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw

Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her

Marco Pennette

* Maybe Happy Ending

Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

* Maybe Happy Ending

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Special Awards

The musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club – Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano);

The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce).

Lifetime Achievement

Harvey Fierstein

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Great Performances

Michael Price

New 42

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Tony Winners by Production

(Productions with ticketing links are open at time of publication.)

Maybe Happy Ending – 6

Buena Vista Social Club – 4

Stranger Things: The First Shadow – 3

Sunset Blvd. – 3

Oh, Mary! – 2

The Picture of Dorian Gray – 2

Purpose – 2

Death Becomes Her – 1

Eureka Day – 1

Operation Mincemeat – 1

Yellow Face – 1

Tony Nominations by Production

(Productions with ticketing links are open at time of publication.)

Buena Vista Social Club – 10

Death Becomes Her – 10

Maybe Happy Ending – 10

Dead Outlaw – 7

John Proctor Is the Villain – 7

Sunset Blvd. – 7

The Hills of California – 7

Floyd Collins – 6

Just in Time – 6

Purpose – 6

The Picture of Dorian Gray – 6

English – 5

Good Night, and Good Luck – 5

Gypsy – 5

Oh, Mary! – 5

Stranger Things: The First Shadow – 5

Operation Mincemeat – 4

BOOP! The Musical – 3

Yellow Face – 3

Eureka Day – 2

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical – 2

SMASH – 2

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical – 1

Glengarry Glen Ross – 1

Pirates! The Penzance Musical – 1

Romeo + Juliet – 1

Swept Away – 1

The Roommate – 1

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town – 1