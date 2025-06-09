TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Kara Young Makes History as the First Black Performer to Win Two Consecutive Tony Awards

Young won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for the second year in a row.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

June 8, 2025

2025 06 08 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 43
Kara Young with her Tony for Purpose
(© Tricia Baron)

Kara Young has made history again, winning the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Black performer to win consecutive Tony Awards.

She won for playing Aziza Houston in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins after winning last year for playing Lutiebelle in Purlie Victorious.

She has already made history as the first Black actress to be nominated for a Tony in four consecutive years, breaking her own record for most consecutive nominations for a Black actress. Her other nominations were for Clyde’s in 2022 and Cost of Living in 2023. She has been nominated for a Tony each time she has appeared in a Broadway show. Young is tied with Laurie Metcalf for most consecutive Tony nominations for a performer.

In Purpose, Young plays Aziza, an unexpected guest at the home of the wealthy and influential Jasper family. TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote in his review, “As she has proven in Clyde’s and Purlie Victorious, Young is the undisputed champion of nervous charm.”

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

vide

Watch the Original Hamilton Cast Reunite With a Medley of Tracks

Work, work!