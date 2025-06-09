Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Tony Award for Second Consecutive Year

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has secured his second consecutive Tony Award.

Following last year’s victory in the Best Revival category for his play Appropriate, Jacobs-Jenkins picked up this year’s award for Best Play for Purpose, which also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama earlier this year.

The win cements Jacobs-Jenkins’ status as one of the most significant voices in contemporary American theater – Jacobs-Jenkins is the first Black playwright to win the prize since August Wilson for Fences in 1987.

Purpose is a sprawling family drama set in present‑day Chicago, following the Jasper family—a prominent Black political dynasty facing deep‑seated fractures. It continues at the Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway.

His previous plays include An Octoroon, Gloria, and Everybody, several of which have received UK productions.