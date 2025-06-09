TheaterMania Logo white orange
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Tony Award for Second Consecutive Year

The playwright has had a pretty stellar year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| New York |

June 8, 2025

2025 06 08 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 48
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with his Tony for Purpose
(© Tricia Baron)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has secured his second consecutive Tony Award.

Following last year’s victory in the Best Revival category for his play Appropriate, Jacobs-Jenkins picked up this year’s award for Best Play for Purpose, which also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama earlier this year.

The win cements Jacobs-Jenkins’ status as one of the most significant voices in contemporary American theater – Jacobs-Jenkins is the first Black playwright to win the prize since August Wilson for Fences in 1987.

Purpose is a sprawling family drama set in present‑day Chicago, following the Jasper family—a prominent Black political dynasty facing deep‑seated fractures. It continues at the Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway.

His previous plays include An Octoroon, Gloria, and Everybody, several of which have received UK productions.

