Sarah Snook Wins First Tony Award, for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Snook won for her solo performance.

| Broadway |

June 8, 2025

Sarah Snook won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her solo performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray. The award was presented by upcoming Waiting for Godot stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

Snook made her Broadway debut in the show, which transferred from the West End, where Snook won an Olivier Award. In addition, Snook’s costume designer, Marg Horwell, took home a Tony in that category.

Snook plays all 26 roles in the story by Oscar Wilde, adapted and directed by Kip Williams. Snook is best known for her Emmy-winning performance as Shiv Roy in the TV show Succession, which ran for four seasons.

The Picture of Dorian Gray is playing at the Music Box Theatre through June 29.

