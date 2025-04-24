TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Harvey Fierstein to Receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

This will be Fierstein’s fifth Tony Award.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

April 24, 2025

Harvey Fierstein (© Guzman)
Harvey Fierstein
(© Guzman)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that four-time Tony Award-winning actor and writer Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Fierstein’s previous Tony Awards were for Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play and Best Actor in a Play), La Cage Aux Folles (Best Book of a Musical), and Hairspray (Best Actor in a Musical). His writing credits also include Kinky Boots, Newsies, Casa Valentina, and the revised book for Funny Girl.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will air on Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

1 SMASH BROADWAY 0700 SGEDIT v002

Watch a First Look at Smash on Broadway

The musical opens at the Imperial Theatre on April 10.