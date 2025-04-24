This will be Fierstein’s fifth Tony Award.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that four-time Tony Award-winning actor and writer Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Fierstein’s previous Tony Awards were for Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play and Best Actor in a Play), La Cage Aux Folles (Best Book of a Musical), and Hairspray (Best Actor in a Musical). His writing credits also include Kinky Boots, Newsies, Casa Valentina, and the revised book for Funny Girl.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will air on Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.