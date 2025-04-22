The announcement will air live on CBS Mornings and on the Tony Awards YouTube page.

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson (Appropriate, American Horror Story) and Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman, The Wire) will announce the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards live from Sofitel New York on May 1.

A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. The announcements will air on the Tony Awards official YouTube page at 9am ET. A complete list of nominees will be available at the Tony Awards website immediately following the announcement.

This year’s Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo on Sunday, June 8. It will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the US.