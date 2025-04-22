TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce Will Announce the Tony Nominations

The announcement will air live on CBS Mornings and on the Tony Awards YouTube page.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

April 22, 2025

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
(© Tricia Baron)

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson (Appropriate, American Horror Story) and Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman, The Wire) will announce the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards live from Sofitel New York on May 1.

A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. The announcements will air on the Tony Awards official YouTube page at 9am ET. A complete list of nominees will be available at the Tony Awards website immediately following the announcement.

This year’s Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo on Sunday, June 8. It will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the US.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

1 SMASH BROADWAY 0700 SGEDIT v002

Watch a First Look at Smash on Broadway

The musical opens at the Imperial Theatre on April 10.