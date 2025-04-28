<i>Great Performances</i> and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts are among the recipients.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that they will present the 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, for their outstanding contributions to the Broadway industry.

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals, and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

For more than 50 years on PBS, Great Performances has provided a showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world. The series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards.

Michael Price is the longest-serving executive director of an American theater. Under his direction for 47 years commencing in 1968, Goodspeed Musicals became internationally recognized for its dedication to the advancement and preservation of the American musical. For Goodspeed, Price produced over 250 classic and forgotten musicals, 100 new musicals, and transferred 19 shows to Broadway, earning 13 Tony Awards. Goodspeed itself was honored with two special Tony Awards. Price was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame, which honors lifetime achievement in the American theater.

New 42 was founded in 1990 to breathe new life into 42nd Street and its historic theaters. New 42 caters to young audiences at New Victory Theater, incubates new works at New 42 Studios, and offers artist and mentorship programs. Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chairman Fiona Howe Rudin, New 42’s mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward. This year marks the 35th anniversary of New 42, the 30th anniversary of the New Victory Theater, and the 25th anniversary of New 42 Studios.

Since 1965, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has been dedicated to enhancing access to its archives of dance, theater, music, and recorded sound and has one of the world’s largest collections (upwards of eight million items) solely focused on the performing arts. The library’s materials are available free of charge, along with a range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, film screenings, and performances. This year, the Library for the Performing Arts celebrates its 60th anniversary with a range of programming and special exhibits.

This year’s Tony Awards will be held on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall.