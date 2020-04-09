TheaterMania Will Stream Paul Gordon's Pride and Prejudice Musical for Free on April 10

TheaterMania will present a free stream of Paul Gordon's musical Pride and Prejudice on its "virtual opening night," Friday, April 10, at 6:30pm ET. Presented by Streaming Musicals, the event will be hosted by Broadway vets Laura Osnes and Beth Leavel, and radio host Julie James.

You can watch the free event on our Facebook page and also here on TheaterMania. Viewing links will be shared early on Friday, April 10.

Based on Jane Austen's beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice was filmed at Palo Alto's TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, where it ran December 4, 2019-January 4, 2020. The production was directed by Robert Kelley and choreographed by Dottie Lester-White.

Leading the company are Mary Mattison as Elizabeth Bennett and Justin Mortelliti as Mr. Darcy. They star alongside Monique Hafen Adams (Miss Caroline Bingley), Samantha James Ayoob (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Seton Chiang (Footman/Townsperson), Lucinda Hitchcock Cone (Lady Catherine), Taylor Crousore (Mr. Wickham), Sean Fenton (Captain Denny/Col. Fitzwilliam), Brian Herndon (Mr. Collins), Tara Kostmayer (Linda Bennet), Travis Leland (Mr. Bingley), Dani Marcus (Charlotte Lucas), Heather Orth (Mrs. Bennet), Sharon Rietkerk (Jane Bennet), Michelle Skinner (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Heather Mae Steffen (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Chanel Tilghman (Kitty Bennet), Christopher Vettel (Mr. Bennet), and Melissa WolfKlain (Mary Bennet).

The two-year-old Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theater content, bringing live theater to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals has also instituted a revolutionary profit-sharing model to support the creative artists who provide the site's content.

Watch the trailer below: