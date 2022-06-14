Ruthie Ann Miles in The Light in the Piazza; Donna Murphy in Dear World Set for Encores! 2023

New York City Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, including the titles for the next year of Encores!

Chay Yew will direct Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas's Tony-winning The Light in the Piazza, with Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles heading the cast as Margaret Johnson. Run dates are February 1-5, 2023.

Tony winner Donna Murphy will lead Jerry Herman and Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's Dear World, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, running March 15-19.

Finally, Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet will stage Lionel Bart's Oliver! as a two-week run, May 3-14. Complete information about each production is still to be announced.

The City Center Fall for Dance festival will return, September 21-October 2, and will be followed by a dance production from Twyla Tharp: In the Upper Room, with music by Philip Glass, and Nine Sinatra Songs (running October 19-23). During Thanskgiving (November 15-27), Joshua Bergasse will direct Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker, with choreography by Jade Hale-Chrisofi, Graciela Daniele, Carmen de Lavallade, Caleb Teicher, Malaena Eagle, Jon Boogz, and Bergasse.

As previously announced, City Center will also present a gala concert production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, with Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond, running November 1-6, 2022.