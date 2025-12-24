TheaterMania Logo white orange
Former Lion King Actor Imani Dia Smith Dies at 25

Smith was found stabbed on December 21.

Zachary Stewart

December 24, 2025

Imani Dia Smith

Imani Dia Smith, who played Young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, has died at the age of 25.

Authorities discovered Smith with stab wounds at a home in Edison, New Jersey, on the morning on Sunday, December 21. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Smith’s boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons offenses.

Smith appeared in The Lion King from September 2011 through September 2012.

She is survived by her 3-year-old son, two younger siblings, and her parents Rawni Helper and Broadway hair stylist Monique Rance-Helper.

Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, has set up a GoFundMe to support the family.

