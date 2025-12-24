TheaterMania Logo white orange
A Trojan Woman, Adapted From Euripides, to Play the Tank

Drita Kabashi will star in the play directed by Meghan Finn.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

December 24, 2025

Drita Kabashi

A Trojan Woman, a one-woman-play by Sara Farrington adapted from Euripides’ The Trojan Women, will play Theater 98 at the Tank for four performances January 10-11, coinciding with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) conference.

Starring Drita Kabashi, A Trojan Woman is directed by the Tank’s artistic director Meghan Finn.

A Trojan Woman is set in the aftermath of war, when a woman and her child find themselves alone in a ruined city, echoing the sorrow and devastation of the women of Troy after the city’s fall to the Greeks in the Trojan War. The play follows her journey as she plays ten different characters, each one telling a story of loss and survival.

The production features scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, lighting design by Brian Aldous, costume design by Claudia Brown, and compositions and sound design by Mike Cassedy.

