La MaMa Will Present Paul Pinto's Mano A Mano: An Operatic Monodrama

La MaMa will present a thingNY production of Mano a Mano: An Operatic Monodrama, written, composed, and performed by Paul Pinto (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), a Jersey City based opera-sermonizer and multi-disciplinary artist.

Developed with and directed by Obie winner Kristin Marting, Mano a Mano is an operatic monodrama about toxic masculinity, presented in association with Amanda+James, Anti-Social Music, and MATA, and running February 12–22, 2026, at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre.

Mano a Mano addresses the question, “What if Sir Gawain, a character in the Arthurian legend, and Beowulf, the legendary Scandinavian hero, were fighting over killing the same dragon?” with virtuosic chants, rants, and song. The performance takes place on a circular platform evoking King Arthur’s Round Table with some audience members seated as guests. They are surrounded by a mix of saxophone and percussion improvisation performed by Erin Rogers (sax), Zach Herchen (sax), and Dennis Sullivan (percussion).

The creative team also includes lighting and projection designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer and mixer Philip White, associate lighting designer Alex deNevers, and technical director Ben Elling.

The performance on Thursday, February 19, will be live streamed internationally.