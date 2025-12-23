La MaMa Will Present Paul Pinto's Mano A Mano: An Operatic Monodrama

The show was developed with and is directed by Obie winner Kristin Marting.
La MaMa will present a thingNY production of Mano a Mano: An Operatic Monodrama, written, composed, and performed by Paul Pinto (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), a Jersey City based opera-sermonizer and multi-disciplinary artist.
Developed with and directed by Obie winner Kristin Marting, Mano a Mano is an operatic monodrama about toxic masculinity, presented in association with Amanda+James, Anti-Social Music, and MATA, and running February 12–22, 2026, at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre.
Mano a Mano addresses the question, “What if Sir Gawain, a character in the Arthurian legend, and Beowulf, the legendary Scandinavian hero, were fighting over killing the same dragon?” with virtuosic chants, rants, and song. The performance takes place on a circular platform evoking King Arthur’s Round Table with some audience members seated as guests. They are surrounded by a mix of saxophone and percussion improvisation performed by Erin Rogers (sax), Zach Herchen (sax), and Dennis Sullivan (percussion).
The creative team also includes lighting and projection designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer and mixer Philip White, associate lighting designer Alex deNevers, and technical director Ben Elling.
The performance on Thursday, February 19, will be live streamed internationally.
The video features current and former cast members and Alicia Keys.