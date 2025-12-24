TheaterMania Logo white orange
Isaac Mizrahi Announces 10th Residency at Café Carlyle

The new show, A.I. artificial isaac, is about current events and the passage of time.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

December 24, 2025

Isaac Mizrahi
Isaac Mizrahi

For 10 years, performer, host, writer, designer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi has performed at the Café Carlyle. For his 10th anniversary season, Mizrahi returns February 3-21 with a new show, A.I. artificial isaac, about current events and the passage of time.

With a six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi performs a setlist that includes everything from Cy Coleman to Laura Nero, and a few original songs.

Mizrahi is known for his television work, in shows like Étoile, The Isaac Mizrahi Show, and Project Runway: All-Stars, and film work, including the upcoming Marty Supreme. On Broadway, he starred as Amos Hart in Chicago. His bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.

