Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to Lead Parade at New York City Center

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will star in New York City Center's upcoming gala production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony-winning musical Parade, running November 1-6.

With Platt as Leo Frank and Diamond as Lucille Frank, the production will be staged by Michael Arden, who will incorporate real trial photography from the events of the piece. Parade has a score by Brown and book by Uhry. Full casting is still to be announced.

Parade, which premiered in 1998 at Lincoln Center Theater, dramatizes the trial, imprisonment, and eventual lynching of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused of raping and murdering a teenage employee in Georgia in the early 1900s.