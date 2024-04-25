Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry to Announce 2024 Tony Award Nominations

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry will announce the 77th Annual Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

A selection of categories will be read live at 8:30am ET on CBS Mornings, with the remaining categories announced beginning at 9am live on the Tony Awards official YouTube page.

Ferguson is a Tony winner for his performance in Take Me Out; Goldsberry earned her Tony for Hamilton.

For the third year in a row, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards, taking place on Sunday, June 16. DeBose will also serve as producer and will choreograph the opening number.

The 77th annual Tony Awards will be presented at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As in past years, it will be broadcast live on CBS from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm to 8pm PT), and it will also stream on Paramount+ in the United States (live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs).

CBS and Pluto TV will also partner to present the first round of awards as part of the preshow special The Tony Awards: Act One, with further details to be announced at a later date.