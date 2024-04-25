Marilu Henner, Richard Kline, and More to Star in Noises Off

Bucks County Playhouse launches its 2024 mainstage season with Noises Off, the backstage farce by Michael Frayn, running May 17-June 16. The new production features direction by Playhouse artistic associate Hunter Foster. The season is dedicated to playwright Christopher Durang.

Marilu Henner (Taxi) reprises her performance of Belinda/Flavia, a role she played 32 years ago in Peter Bogdanovich’s film adaptation. Joining her are Jennifer Cody (Urinetown) as Dotty/Mrs. Clackett, John Bolton (Anastasia) as Freddy/Phillip, Richard Kline (Three’s Company) as Selsdon/Burglar, John Patrick Hayden as Lloyd Dallas, Roe Hartrampf (Diana: The Musical) as Garry Lejeune/Roger, Amanda Kristin Nichols as Brooke/Vicki, Folami Williams (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Poppy, and Barrett Riggins (Harmony) as Tim. The company also includes Lisa Birnbaum and Patricia Richwood.

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Nicole V. Moody, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, lighting designer Kirk Bookman, sound designer Jeff Sherwood, and fight director Jason Paul Tate.