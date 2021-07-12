Jennifer Lopez Developing Contemporary Adaptations of Classic Musicals for TV and Film

Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions outlet will team up with Skydance and Concord to develop a slate of original projects based on Concord's vast catalog of musicals, including the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Lopez, along with partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions, with an option to star in at least one of the projects. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord's Film and TV division and Concord CEO, Scott Pascucci.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood," Lopez said in a statement. "We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

The deal expands Skydance Television's previously announced partnership with Concord, which includes a modern-day adaptation of Oklahoma! as a television series from John Lee Hancock and Bekah Brunstetter.