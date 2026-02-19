Hear Matt Rodin Sing a Song From Adam Gwon's All The World's A Stage

The cast album will be released on Friday, February 20.

Listen to Matt Rodin singing “Someone Found the Words” from Adam Gwon’s musical All the World’s a Stage, about a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, ahead of the cast album’s digital release on Friday, February 20, from Joy Machine Records.

The recording preserves the 2025 production from Keen Company, directed by Jonathan Silverstein, with performances by Elizabeth Stanley, Matt Rodin, Eliza Pagell, and Jon-Michael Reese.

The cast album is produced by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron, Grammy Award nominee Andrea Grody, Drama Desk nominee Adam Gwon, and Michelle Noh. Andrea Grody serves as music director with orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin.

In Zachary Stewart’s review for TheaterMania, he wrote, “All the World’s a Stage is an ideal chamber musical for a company on a budget. Gwon’s songs are melodic and lyrically clever.”

All the World’s a Stage received Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Orchestrations and was named Best Musical by the Off Broadway Alliance Awards.