Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Bringing Much Ado About Nothing to Broadway

Jamie Lloyd’s acclaimed Shakespeare revival first ran in London.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

February 19, 2026

Much Ado About Nothing. Hayley Atwell (Beatrice) & Tom Hiddleston (Benedick). Credit Marc Brenner. 9629
Hayley Atwell (Beatrice) and Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Much Ado About Nothing
(© Marc Brenner)

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will come to Broadway this fall in Jamie Lloyd’s confetti-filled production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Fueled by music and dance, Lloyd’s staging, which originated in London’s West End, stars Hiddleston and Atwell as the feuding Benedick and Beatrice. Atwell makes her Broadway debut; Hiddleston was last seen on Broadway in Lloyd’s production of Betrayal.

The comedy will play a 10-week limited run with additional details to be announced.

Our critic at WhatsOnStage called the revival “simply sublime Shakespeare.” The production was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Direction and Best Play Revival.

