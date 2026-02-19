Matthew Morrison Will Be a Temporary Bobby Darin in Just in Time

The news has Just been announced.

Before Jeremy Jordan takes over as Bobby Darin in Just in Time on April 21, the role will be played by Matthew Morrison for a limited run, April 1-19. Original star Jonathan Groff departs the show on March 29.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the bio-musical transforms the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

The current company also includes Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and choreography by Shannon Lewis.