The National Theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, directed by Max Webster will be available to stream for free worldwide on YouTube as part of Take Your Seats, the weeklong streaming initiative from National Theatre at Home allowing anyone, anywhere, to access theater for free.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be available for free on YouTube March 12-18 and then will release to the National Theatre at Home subscription service on March 19.

There will be a digital watch-along YouTube premiere on March 12 at 7pm GMT, which will include chats and polls during the show. Captioned, audio-described, and BSL options will also be available.

The Importance of Being Earnest stars three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D. Clarke, Doctor Who‘s Ncuti Gatwa, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Little Women‘s Eliza Scanlen, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again‘s Hugh Skinner.

Click here for more information or to subscribe to National Theatre at Home.