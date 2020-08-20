Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join Dear Evan Hansen Movie Cast

Actors Nik Dodani and Colton Ryan will take on the roles of Jared and Connor in the upcoming Universal film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, according to published reports.

Dodani has been seen in the Netflix series Atypical and in the film Escape Room. Ryan understudied the roles of Evan and Conor in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen and was starring in Girl From the North Country when theaters shut down.

They join a cast that's expected to include original Tony-winning star Ben Platt in the title role, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe and Amandla Stenberg as Alana.

Steven Levenson will pen the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Platt's father, producer Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive producing.

With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."