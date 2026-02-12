Complete Cast Announced for James Caverly and Andrew Morrill's Comedy Trash

Playwrights Caverly and Morrill also star in the production.

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has announced the complete cast and creative team the upcoming production of Trash, running March 7-28, with an opening set for March 13.

Only Murders in the Building‘s James Caverly and Grey House‘s director of artistic sign language Andrew Morrill wrote the play and star as Jake and Tim, respectively, polar opposite Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city.

The cast also includes Chris Ogren as Jukebox, Rebecca Spiegelman as Carly, and Vishal Vaidya as Nicolas / Police Officer. Understudies are Noah Buchholz, Trey Harrington, and Jessica Ranville.

The creative team includes director Nathaniel P. Claridad, scenic designer Suzu Sakai, costume designer Nikolya Sereda, properties designer Ellie Brown, lighting designer Annie Wiegand, sound designer Howard Ho, projections designer Taylor Edelle Stuart, director of artistic sign language Kailyn Aaron-Lozano, and fight/intimacy director Kimi Handa Brown.

Performed almost exclusively in ASL (American Sign Language), Trash employs theatrical devices that allow all audiences to understand the play (and each other).

Trash was previously developed at JACK NY, IRT, and most recently, Out of the Box Theatrics’ Building the Box program.