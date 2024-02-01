See What I Wanna See Revival on Tap for September 2024

Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) announced its 2024-2025 season for the company’s new home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre) with a launch event, hosted by Michael Urie, on January 29. OOTB was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued.

The mainstage season includes a revival of composer/lyricist Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See directed by Emilio Ramos with musical direction by Adam Rothenberg and a cast featuring Marc Kudisch and Marina Kondo. Based on three Japanese short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa (Rashomon), this production will feature Japanese puppetry and translations and an AAPI cast. Previews start September 3, with an opening night set for September 16.

The first mainstage production of the season will be the world premiere of Inspired by True Events, a new play by actor, writer, and filmmaker Ryan Spahn and developed by Michael Urie. Directed by Michael Herwitz, the play takes place in the green room of a community theater in Rochester, where the Uptown Players are getting ready to play to a full house after opening to rave reviews the night before. When their star actor arrives in a dangerously unhinged state, they must improvise on and off stage. The cast will feature Lou Liberatore, Jack DiFalco, Mallory Portnoy, and Dana Scurlock. Performances begin July 10.

The mainstage season will conclude with the New York premiere of Call Me Abigail by Shelli Pentimal Bookler, starting performances on January 20. The comedic drama is about a father and daughter conflict based in politics and the adult entertainment industry.

The Building the Box series will include two staged readings. Trash by James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building) and Andrew Morrill will be directed by Nathaniel Claridad with ASL coaching by Kailyn-Aaron Lazano. The readings for the play about two Deaf roommates who are polar opposites will be held February 5-8. The cast will feature Caverly, Morrill, Adelina Mitchell, Vishal Vaidya, Chris Ogren, Chris Tester, and Joel Oramas.

Starstruck with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls and book by Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Mary Ann Stratton will have readings in May directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Where the universe meets Sawtooth, Idaho, Cyd DeBerg is on a mission to save her sliver of sky and she crusades for the first International Dark Sky Reserve in the United States, attracting the attention of NPR journalist Roxanne Cooley. Roxanne’s magnetism attracts Cyd’s right hand man, Chris and in Cyrano fashion, Cyd begins a courtship on his behalf.