Ben Jacoby and Brent Thiessen Join the Broadway Cast of Beaches

As previously announced, Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett will star in the musical.

Ben Jacoby and Brent Thiessen will join previously announced stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches, A New Musical on Broadway. Jacoby will portray Michael Barron and Others opposite Barrett’s Bertie and Thiessen, reprising his role from Theatre Calgary, will make his Broadway debut as John Perry and Others opposite Vosk’s Cee Cee Bloom.

Beaches, A New Musical will run March 27-September 6, ahead of an official opening night on April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. After the Broadway run, the show will embark on a multi-city national tour.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Iris Rainer Dart that became a film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. The musical, developed in collaboration with David Austin, features a book by Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, and lyrics by Dart.

Co-directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical features choreography by Jennifer Rias, with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen. The production also features scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by David Bengali, and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as music director.

Additional casting, production team, and dates and cities for the national tour will be announced at a later date.