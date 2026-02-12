The Who's Tommy North American Tour to Launch in Cleveland This Fall

Directed by Des McAnuff, this production was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The Who’s Tommy will launch its North American tour in Cleveland at Playhouse Square this fall and continue to make stops in Boston, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis in its first year.

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera about Tommy Walker, who is lost in the universe after witnessing his father shoot his rival, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An talent for pinball catapults him to celebrity savior.

Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) first brought the show to Broadway in 1994 and then reunited three decades later for the revival, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The revival’s creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, and sound designer Gareth Owen.