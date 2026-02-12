TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Kelsie Watts Is Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Next Satine

Watts starts performances on Tuesday, March 24.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

February 12, 2026

Kelsie Watts (© Jeffery Mosier)
Kelsie Watts
(© Jeffery Mosier)

Recording artist Kelsie Watts will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Satine, beginning Tuesday, March 24, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Known for her viral singing videos, Kelsie Watts was nominated for a 2025 iHeart Radio Music Award for “Favorite Broadway Debut” as Queen Jane Seymour in Six.

The current Satine, Meg Donnelly, will play her final performance on Sunday, March 1. Arianna Rosario will perform the role March 3-22, with Nicci Claspell as the Satine alternate during this period.

As recently announced, Moulin Rouge!, winner of 10 Tony Awards, will end its Broadway run on July 26. It is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.