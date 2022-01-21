Great British Bake Off musical to premiere this summer

A musical version of seminal TV series The Great British Bake Off is on the way.

Created in association with the TV series' executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, the piece will have its world premiere at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre on July 22, 2022.

The original score is penned by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole) and will explore the trials and lives of the eight bakers involved in the series.

Goucher said, "The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage. We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show's creator I hope we have created a musical comedy that will win over our audiences here at the Everyman Theatre."

McKerrow added, "This brand-new Bake Off Musical has been a creative labour of love that has taken several years of painstaking development. But thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of musical producers and writers, who remained passionately committed to the cause, we really hope that this musical version embraces the soulful warmth and humorous spirit of the television show. And that it proves to be a real treat for all the family and anybody who comes. We often say, 'Love the Bakers, Love the Baking!' Now it's time to Love the Singers, and Love the Songs!"

Cast is to be announced, but as we have previously reported, several of the show's contestants have a background on the stage.