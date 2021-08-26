Watch the Trailer for Filmed Version of Come From Away on Broadway

A trailer has just been released for the recorded version of the Broadway musical Come From Away, which is set to debut on Apple TV+ on September 10, 2021, one day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which provide the backdrop for the musical.

Come From Away is based on the true stories of the 7,000 transatlantic airline passengers who were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, and the townsfolk who came together to provide a home away from home. It features a book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, and choreography by Kelly Devine.

You can watch the trailer here:

The filmed production features many members of the original cast, including (in alphabetical order) Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Beverley, Joel Hatch as Claude, Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J., Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beulah, Sharon Wheatley as Diane, and standby Tony LePage as Kevin T., alongside veteran Broadway cast members De'Lon Grant as Bob, Emily Walton as Janice, Jim Walton as Nick, and Paul Whitty as Oz.

The production was filmed by director Christopher Ashley at the Schoenfeld Theatre this past May for an audience that included front-line workers and 9/11 survivors.

The Broadway production resumes performances on September 21.