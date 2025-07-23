The musical reveals the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico.

Audible Theatre will stage the New York City premiere of Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. The new musical will run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre beginning September 9. An official opening night is set for September 18.

Directed by David Mendizábal, the musical takes audiences on a path of the Underground Railroad that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico through the story of a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus has previously been developed through productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative will include scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer David Mendizábal, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Johnny Moreno) and choreographer Tony Thomas. Casting is by Claire Yenson, C.S.A. Hope Villanueva is the production stage manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

All tickets to the first preview performance on September 9 at $35 each, and over one-third of all tickets for performances September 10-13 are also available for $35.