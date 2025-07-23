TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Audible Theater Will Present the NYC Premiere of Mexodus Off-Broadway

The musical reveals the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico.

Meg Masseron

Meg Masseron

| Off-Broadway |

July 23, 2025

MX Ben Krantz 1043 (1)
Brian Quijada (front) and Nygel D. Robinson (back)
(© Ben Krantz)

Audible Theatre will stage the New York City premiere of Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. The new musical will run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre beginning September 9. An official opening night is set for September 18.

Directed by David Mendizábal, the musical takes audiences on a path of the Underground Railroad that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico through the story of a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus has previously been developed through productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative will include scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer David Mendizábal, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Johnny Moreno) and choreographer Tony Thomas. Casting is by Claire Yenson, C.S.A. Hope Villanueva is the production stage manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

All tickets to the first preview performance on September 9 at $35 each, and over one-third of all tickets for performances September 10-13 are also available for $35.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

gracie l

The Touching Opening Night Gift Connie Francis Gave to Just in Time's Gracie Lawrence

Francis didn’t see the Broadway musical, but she made her feelings known to the cast.