Madeline Brewer and Nicholas Christopher Will Star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

The off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors will welcome Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and upcoming Chess star Nicholas Christopher as their newest Audrey and Seymour.

Brewer and Christopher will succeed current stars Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips, who will play their final performances on July 27.

In the interim, the roles of Audrey and Seymour will be played by Morgan Ashley Bryant and a rotating cast of Little Shop alumni, including Jeff Sears (July 29 – August 3), Bryan Fenkart (August 5-6), Weston Chandler Long (August 7-8), and Johnny Newcomb (August 9-10).

Continuing in the cast are are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, Mecca Hicks, Bryan Fenkart, Khadija Sankoh and Kevin Del Aguila.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken.

The Off-Broadway production began performances at the Westside Theatre on October 17, 2019, where it has been running since. Tony winner Michael Mayer is the director of the production and Ellenore Scott is the choreographer.

The design team includes scenic designer Julian Crouch(Hedwig and the Angry Inch), lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, and hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman. Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger.

Christopher played Seymour in the production earlier this year; he will depart on August 31.