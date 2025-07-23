Cast Set for North Shore Music Theatre's Grease in August

The all-new production of the rock ‘n’ roll musical will be directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill.

Massachusetts’s North Shore Music Theatre will close out the summer with a production of Grease, the beloved rock ‘n’ roll musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It will run August 12-24.

The cast will be led by Nick Cortazzo as Danny Zuko, Caroline Siegrist as Sandy Dumbrowski, Jayson Brown as Doody, Jeremiah Garcia as Roger, Rosie Granito as Cha-Cha DiGregorio, Bailey Reese Greemon as Betty Rizzo, Lily Kaufmann as Frenchy, Hank Santos as Kenickie, Sunayna Smith as Jan, Andrew Tufano as Sonny LaTierri, Brittany Zeinstra as Marty, Kathy St. George as Miss Lynch, Avionce as Teen Angel, Ryan Behan as Eugene Florczyk, Ashton Lambert as Johnny Casino, Alaina Mills as Patty Simcox, and Chris Stevens as Vince Fontaine.

They will be joined onstage by Tre’ Booker, Ellie Chancellor, Grace Conrad, Chase Graham, Mitchell Lewis, Kassi McMillan, Maclain Rhine, and Elana Valastro.

Kevin P. Hill will direct and choreograph the all-new production, which will feature music direction by Milton Granger, scenic and lighting design by Jack Mehler, sound design by Alex Berg, wig and hair design by Rachel Padula-Shuflet, costume coordination by Rebecca Glick, production stage management by Brian M. Robillard, associate direction and choreography by Alaina Mills, assistant music direction by Robert L. Rucinski, and assistant stage management by Dakotah Wiley Horan and Maria Papadopoulos.