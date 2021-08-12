Broadway's Come From Away Announces Cast

The Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away has announced that it will return to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, September 21, with a cast featuring De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber. On Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

Take a look at the cast trailer below:

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."