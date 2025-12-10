Julie Benko Joins Cast of Ragtime During Shaina Taub's Leave of Absence

Also, Ellie May Sennett will take over the role of the Little Girl.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony) will join the company of the revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, directed by LCT Kewsong Lee artistic director Lear deBessonet.

Benko will play the role of Emma Goldma January 9, 2026-March 29, 2026, during Shaina Taub’s leave of absence. Taub will play her final show on January 4 and will return to the production on March 31.

In addition, Ellie May Sennett will take over the role of the Little Girl, which she has been understudying, beginning January 6, with Aerina DeBoer (The Summer I Turned Pretty) joining the company as the understudy for the role. Paul Slade Smith (My Fair Lady) will join the company as Grandfather January 13-February 8, with Tom Nelis, who originated the role, returning on February 10.

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel, featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work. Weaving fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century.