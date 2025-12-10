Coyote Ugly Musical in the Works From Diane Warren and Jerry Mitchell

A musical version of the 2000 film Coyote Ugly is in the works from songwriter Diane Warren and director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Producers hope to premiere the musical in London’s West End in 2027. Joining Warren and Mitchell on the creative team are book writers Gina Wendkos and Vikki Stone. Wendkos wrote the film on which the musical is based.

Inspired by Elizabeth Gilbert’s 1997 GQ article, The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon, about her experiences as a bartender at the renowned bar, Coyote Ugly was directed by David McNally and starred Piper Perabo.

Coyote Ugly tells the story of an aspiring songwriter whose dreams are sidetracked when she takes a job at the eponymous New York City bar.

Warren is a 16-time Academy Award nominated songwriter who received an Honorary Oscar in 2022, to add to her Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globes. She has written nine number-one songs and 33 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Her hit songs include Cher’s 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Céline Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” “How Do I Live,” sung by LeAnn Rimes in 1997; and Aerosmith’s 1998 smash “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”