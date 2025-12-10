Kathleen Chalfant, Elizabeth Marvel, April Matthis, and More Join Cast of The Dinosaurs

Playwrights Horizons announced the cast of its world premiere production of Jacob Perkins’s The Dinosaurs, directed by Les Waters (Dana H.), running February 4-March 1, with opening night scheduled for February 16.

The cast includes Obie Lifetime Achievement Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America) as Jolly/June, Elizabeth Marvel (King Lear) as Joan, April Matthis (Primary Trust) as Jane, Keilly McQuail (Her Requiem) as Rayna/Buddy, Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!) as Janet, ​and Maria Elena Ramirez (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Joane.

The creative team is scenic designer dots, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Yuki Link, and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.

In The Dinosaurs, Perkins’s off-Broadway premiere, a group of women share their stories of recovery every week at the same time, in the same place. As weeks slip into years and decades spin into eternity, the women keep coming back amidst an ever-shifting, unfamiliar world.

The Dinosaurs, originally commissioned by Clubbed Thumb during the pandemic, inaugurates Playwrights Horizons’s new “Unplugged” program: a production model that’s focused on sustainability, de-emphasizing physical production costs while keeping artists’ pay a priority.