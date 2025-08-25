TheaterMania Logo white orange
Watch the Trailer for the Renée Elise Goldsberry Documentary Satisfied

The film will be released in US theaters September 30-October 2.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Los Angeles |

August 25, 2025

Aura Entertainment has partnered with Fathom Entertainment to release Satisfied, a documentary about Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, in US theaters September 30-October 2. Watch the trailer below.

Directed by Chris Bolan and Melissa Haizlip, the documentary explores Goldsberry’s life-changing experience originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, while balancing the competing demands of career and family.

