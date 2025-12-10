Irish Rep to Present American Premiere of Making a Show of Myself

The show is written and performed by Mary Kate O Flanagan.

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the American premiere of Making a Show of Myself, written and performed by writer, journalist, and story consultant Mary Kate O Flanagan and directed by Will O’Connell. Making a Show of Myself will run February 4, 2026-March 1, 2026, with opening night set for February 8, on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage at Irish Repertory Theatre.

A modern twist on the essential act of storytelling, Making a Show of Myself celebrates seanchas—the ancient Irish art of storytelling—as Irish storyteller Mary Kate O Flanagan, Ireland’s first Grand Slam Champion Storyteller at The Moth, brings six true, personal stories to the stage.

Making a Show of Myself premiered at Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre in November 2023 and toured across Ireland in March 2024.