White Christmas Replacing Mrs. Santa Claus at Goodspeed

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will replace Mrs. Santa Claus as the holiday show at Goodspeed Musicals due to scheduling conflicts. The holiday production will run at the East Haddam, Connecticut venue November 14-December 28.

Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph the Goodspeed production of the Christmas classic. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. The original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie.

Casting will be revealed at a later date.

All tickets purchased for Mrs. Santa Claus will be honored for the same date and time for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and new tickets will be mailed to all ticket holders. Those wishing to refund or exchange tickets should call the box office.

Jerry Herman’s Mrs. Santa Claus, a new stage musical based on the television film starring Angela Lansbury, has a book by Alexis Scheer based on the teleplay by Mark Saltzman,