HERE's 2025 Season Will Include Eisa Davis's New Play The Essentialisn't

The season promises three world premieres and the return of Dream Music Puppetry’s Puppet Parlor.

Meg Masseron

| Off-Broadway |

July 23, 2025

Eisa Davis
(© Tricia Baron)

The lineup has been revealed for HERE’s 2025 season, which will include three world premieres, the return of a puppetry show, and more. T

his year marks the first full season curated by the organization’s new co-directors, Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, and Lauren Miller.

HERE’s 2025-26 season will include the world premiere of The Essentialisn’t by Eisa Davis, the return of Dream Music Puppetry’s Puppet Parlor: Puppetopia, a presentation of Dimension Zero by Boxcutter Collective, the world premiere of Dream Feed by The HawtPlates as part of the Under the Radar festival, the world premiere of Off The Record: Acts of Restorative Justice by James Scruggs in collaboration with Thomas Giovanni, the launch of HERE’s new Performance Lab, and more.

HERE will also develop projects by Janani Balasubramanian, nicHi Douglas, Angélica Negrón, and Piehole through its flagship HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP) and new work by Venturous Playwright Fellow Nissy Aya in association with the Playwrights’ Center (MN) and Venturous Theater Fund.

